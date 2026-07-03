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Latest Stories
Music
Swizz Beatz Thinks Today's Rappers Should Pay 'Taxes' to Hip-Hop's Founders
Swizz Beatz says today's rap stars should be paying "taxes" to the founder's of hip-hop for giving us the "freedom of speech to go forward."
Gavin Evans2256 days ago
Music
Nile Rodgers Talks Making Music With Avicii and Explains Why He’s ‘Maybe the Best I’ve Ever Worked With’
The pop music legend has made music with everyone, and has the stories to prove it.
Shawn Setaro3004 days ago
Music
Sugar Hill Records Co-Manager Joseph Robinson Has Passed Away
He was only 53 years old.
Justin Charity4022 days ago