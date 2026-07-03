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Latest Stories
Music
Junia-T Almost Quit Music. Instead, He Dropped an Instant Canadian Classic
'Studio Monk,' Junia-T's first full-length release as a producer, features a dream team of rising Canadian talent, including Jessie Reyez, Sean Leon, and Faiza.
dcowie2356 days ago