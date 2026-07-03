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Latest Stories
Life
11-Year-Old Boy Kills Nine After Crashing Car Into Buddhist Monk Processional
An 11-year-old boy drove his parents' pickup truck into a Buddhist monk pilgrimage procession in the Mukdahan province.
Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago