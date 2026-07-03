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Premiere: Australia's Godlands Calls On JEANIE And Jelacee For Grime-Soaked "No Stress"
Taken from Godlands' debut EP '4 U Only' due July 19 via Dim Mak.
Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.
Flosstradamus ft. Casino - "Mosh Pit (Jelacee Remix)"
The UK trap scene has it's gems and no doubt one of those is Stööki Sound. Half of Stööki Sound is Jelacee, and he alone is also very, very dope.
Stooki Sound - "Geodesic"
Some producers have clothing lines. Others link up for headphones or other accessories. Not Stooki Sound; following up a deal they did with adidas ear
The Best Remixes of the Week
We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
Hucci x Stooki Sound - "Ball So Hard VIP"
One thing about the Internets: we turn up when we need to. A little over a year ago, AllTrapMusic posted Hucci and Stooki Sound's "Ball So Hard" on th
Stream Stooki Sound's "Dracula" EP
Halloween after hours? Yeah, it's definitely time for the undead to crawl from their hidey holes and turn up. We know it's a weekday, but you have to be out jamming your Halloween night away, and the Dracula EP from UK trapstars Stooki Sound is the perfect bounce for your candy-filled evening. Each of these beats have creepy qualities to them, without sounding too corny or campy. Just some massive trap beasts for your spooky needs. Cop this now via Bandcamp.
A-Trak Joins adidas' "unite all Originals" Campaign
In another example of EDM mixing with mainstream culture, the new adidas "unite all Originals" campaign has a new trailer out. Not only does it feature A-Trak in the studio and illustrations from Ed Banger's own So Me, it features a new track, "Landmine 2.0," from A-Trak and GTA. It's a bass-heavy trap beast with some interesting sounds thrown overtop, playing a perfect compliment to the quick-cutting, adidas-centric visual.