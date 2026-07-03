Stooki Sound

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Godlands (credit: Neil Favila)
Music

Premiere: Australia's Godlands Calls On JEANIE And Jelacee For Grime-Soaked "No Stress"

Taken from Godlands' debut EP '4 U Only' due July 19 via Dim Mak.

James Keith2556 days ago
Music

Mix Up Look Sharp: The Best Mixes Of The Week

Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.

James Keith3766 days ago
avatars 000093244875 m71761 t500x500
Music

Flosstradamus ft. Casino - "Mosh Pit (Jelacee Remix)"

The UK trap scene has it's gems and no doubt one of those is Stööki Sound. Half of Stööki Sound is Jelacee, and he alone is also very, very dope.

jakel4387 days ago
stooki sound geodesic
Music

Stooki Sound - "Geodesic"

Some producers have clothing lines. Others link up for headphones or other accessories. Not Stooki Sound; following up a deal they did with adidas ear

khrisd4614 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.

khrisd4626 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Hucci x Stooki Sound - "Ball So Hard VIP"

One thing about the Internets: we turn up when we need to. A little over a year ago, AllTrapMusic posted Hucci and Stooki Sound's "Ball So Hard" on th

khrisd4633 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream Stooki Sound's "Dracula" EP

Halloween after hours? Yeah, it's definitely time for the undead to crawl from their hidey holes and turn up. We know it's a weekday, but you have to be out jamming your Halloween night away, and the Dracula EP from UK trapstars Stooki Sound is the perfect bounce for your candy-filled evening. Each of these beats have creepy qualities to them, without sounding too corny or campy. Just some massive trap beasts for your spooky needs. Cop this now via Bandcamp.

khrisd4642 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

A-Trak Joins adidas' "unite all Originals" Campaign

In another example of EDM mixing with mainstream culture, the new adidas "unite all Originals" campaign has a new trailer out. Not only does it feature A-Trak in the studio and illustrations from Ed Banger's own So Me, it features a new track, "Landmine 2.0," from A-Trak and GTA. It's a bass-heavy trap beast with some interesting sounds thrown overtop, playing a perfect compliment to the quick-cutting, adidas-centric visual.

khrisd4881 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App