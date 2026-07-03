Latest Stories
Manga Saint Hilare Rounds Up Tia Talks, Renz, Squintz & Duppy For "OWT"
Reaching across the generations, it’s a lethal combination of Manga’s hard-earned experience and the new generation’s youthful belly full of fire.
Mob Set’s Renz Fans Grime’s Flame With Debut ‘WhoopDiDiDooTape’
A heady mix of grime at its most fun, energetic and exhilarating, a solo project from the Mob Set emcee and new wave titan was long overdue.
Meet The MCs Taking Grime Into The Future
The future is looking bright.
Squintz Injects A Bassline Bounce Into His Grime Sound On “Bread”
There may be those keen to condemn grime to the history books, but Squintz and Mob Set are part of a growing number of individuals standing in defiance.
Squintz, Duppy & Renz Get Down To Grime’s Essential Elements In “No!” Video
By now, the question of grime’s vitality should be absolutely dead and buried, but if there’s still a doubt in your mind, hit play on the new visuals.
Mob Set's Squintz And Renz Ride A Chopped Up Jennifer Lopez Sample For R&G Cut "Have To"
R&G at its larger-than-life best.