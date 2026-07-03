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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Spy Kids' Actor Robert Vito Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Vito starred as "Rez" in the third film of the "Spy Kids" franchise in 2003.
Alex Ocho614 days ago
Pop Culture
'Spy Kids' Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix
Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ series 'The Book of Boba Fett,' Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a 'Spy Kids' reboot for Netflix.
Joe Price1570 days ago