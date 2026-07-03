Spy Kids

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Latest Stories

Robert Vito in a gray suit smiles at an event with a backdrop featuring a microphone logo and the text "iPOP! International Presentation of Performers."
Pop Culture

'Spy Kids' Actor Robert Vito Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Vito starred as "Rez" in the third film of the "Spy Kids" franchise in 2003.

Alex Ocho614 days ago
Robert Rodriguez on Netflix carpet
Pop Culture

'Spy Kids' Being Rebooted by Robert Rodriguez at Netflix

Fresh off directing three episodes of the Disney+ series 'The Book of Boba Fett,' Robert Rodriguez is set to helm a 'Spy Kids' reboot for Netflix.

Joe Price1570 days ago

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