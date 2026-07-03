Latest Stories
Download Space Jesus' Mix For Sway In The Morning
We're always going to love DJ Wonder, Sway, and Heather B for taking some initiative and inviting dance producers to perform on Sway In The Morning. S
Space Jesus - "The Weed"
Space Jesus is my nephew, and I will be the first to tell you that he's a fuccboi. He really is. We spoke yesterday, and he invited me out to a coup
#$ ft. Hot Sugar & Froyo - "Magic Wand"
New Jersey natives and New York transplants #$ (Hash Money) have been sitting on the majority of their debut self-titled album for well over a year, a
PREMIERE: #$ - "Right Now"
Hash Money is the collaborative efforts between bass phenom Space Jesus and wordsmith GDP, and their Smoker's Cough label is gearing up to take over 2014. It includes Australian hip-hop producer DOS4GW, relative-unknown chillwave beatsmith Rosegold, and Shlang. Hash Money’s debut is slotted for February, and features Hot Sugar, Chippy Nonstop, and Shape. They’re in hustle mode, and creating some incredible records.
Preview Schlang's "Little Information Deposits" Album
Shlang is a mindfuck. Really, it is. This duo consists of Space Jesus and Supersillyus, who are both individually making tunes that are the musical equivalent of level 800 on Candy Crush Saga. They've been working together extensively, and just released one of the most intelligent psychedelic bass records I've ever heard. If you're into generic music, I urge you to move on. This isn't that.
Space Jesus - "Trap Or Tweet"
Space Jesus and I grew up 10 minutes from each other, but the town lines and our age difference were probably the factors that kept us from getting to
30 Songs That Indirectly Influenced Trap
“Trap” is a term that many producers have an issue with. In Atlanta, trap has a completely different meaning; its roots are real and embedded in t