Space Invader

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Music

Blueface and Offset Dodge Aliens and Flying Saucers in “Bussdown” Video

Blueface commandeers a bus and parties with his boss.

tara mahadevan2569 days ago
aliens
Life

Harvard Researchers Speculate About Possible Alien Probe

Two researchers argue in a new paper that a cigar-shaped object that passed through the solar system might have been an alien probe.

Alex Galbraith2810 days ago
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Style

Interview: Space Invader Explains How Street Art Is a Provocation of the Official Art System

The anonymous street artist brings his 8-bit mosaics to an art exhibition in Chicago.

Leigh Silver4371 days ago
Style

Invader Immortalizes Flappy Bird for His 1088th Piece in Paris

Gamers everywhere are now experiencing major PTSD.

susanc4d3da54bb4519 days ago
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Style

Invader Has Installed New Mosaics Way Up in the French Alps

His art is literally everywhere.

andrewlasane4580 days ago
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Invader Installs a Buster Bunny Mosaic Above the Streets of Paris

New Invader mosaics are always great news.

andrewlasane4618 days ago
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Find Each and Every Mosaic That Invader Installs in New York City

Thanks to the people over at ANIMAL.

andrewlasane4634 days ago
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Street Artist Invader Has Allegedly Been Arrested by the NYPD

So how did Banksy make it 31 days?

andrewlasane4642 days ago
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Invader Brings Donkey Kong to the Centre Pompidou in Paris

Returning to the scene for the third time.

andrewlasane4649 days ago
Style

Invader Shares Previously Hidden Spider-Man Piece in Paris

The elusive street art shares an even more elusive artwork.

Cedar Pasori4841 days ago
Style

Space Invader Hits Hong Kong

Anonymous 8-Bit French bomber strikes again.

Nick Schonberger5077 days ago
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Space Invader Takes Miami

New works from Space Invader down in Miami.

Justin Korkidis5078 days ago
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Pixelated Coca-Cola Cans

Coke cans inspired by Space Invader.

Justin Korkidis5120 days ago
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Watch: One Night In Paris With Street Artist "Space Invader"

Tour the streets of Paris with French street artist Space Invader.

Justin Korkidis5195 days ago

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