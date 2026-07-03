Latest Stories
Blueface and Offset Dodge Aliens and Flying Saucers in “Bussdown” Video
Blueface commandeers a bus and parties with his boss.
Harvard Researchers Speculate About Possible Alien Probe
Two researchers argue in a new paper that a cigar-shaped object that passed through the solar system might have been an alien probe.
Interview: Space Invader Explains How Street Art Is a Provocation of the Official Art System
The anonymous street artist brings his 8-bit mosaics to an art exhibition in Chicago.
Invader Immortalizes Flappy Bird for His 1088th Piece in Paris
Gamers everywhere are now experiencing major PTSD.
Invader Has Installed New Mosaics Way Up in the French Alps
His art is literally everywhere.
Invader Installs a Buster Bunny Mosaic Above the Streets of Paris
New Invader mosaics are always great news.
Find Each and Every Mosaic That Invader Installs in New York City
Thanks to the people over at ANIMAL.
Street Artist Invader Has Allegedly Been Arrested by the NYPD
So how did Banksy make it 31 days?
Invader Is Also in New York City This Month Installing Art
Move over Banksy.
Attend a Free Screening of Invader's "ART4SPACE" Film Presented by Jonathan LeVine Gallery (Video)
A short film about sending street art into space.
Invader Brings Donkey Kong to the Centre Pompidou in Paris
Returning to the scene for the third time.
Invader Shares Previously Hidden Spider-Man Piece in Paris
The elusive street art shares an even more elusive artwork.
Invader Installs Pink Panther Piece in Paris' Impasse Delaunay
He's at it again.
Watch: Invader's "Space One" Mosaic Orbiting Above Earth
Out of this world.
Space Invader Hits Hong Kong
Anonymous 8-Bit French bomber strikes again.
Space Invader Takes Miami
New works from Space Invader down in Miami.
Watch: One Night In Paris With Street Artist "Space Invader"
Tour the streets of Paris with French street artist Space Invader.