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Latest Stories

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Music

4 Months Later, Fans Are Still Waiting for Their Soulja Boy Products

Complex has received over 50 emails from people who purchased electronics from Soulja Boy and have yet to receive them.

Eric Skelton2670 days ago
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Music

Soulja Boy Offers Up His Services in Wake of Facebook and Instagram Outages

When Facebook and Instagram went down, Soulja Boy wasted zero time stepping in with a solution.

Trace William Cowen2683 days ago
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Music

Soulja Boy Trolled His Way Into an Out-of-Body Experience at Yams Day

For five minutes in Brooklyn on Thursday night, Soulja Boy turned his internet buzz into real-life adoration.

Eric Skelton2737 days ago
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Music

Soulja Boy on Kanye West: 'You Ain't Walt Disney'

Soulja Boy unloads on Kanye West on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Trace William Cowen2739 days ago
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Music

I Think I Got SouljaScammed

Six weeks after Soulja Boy's SouljaWatches were supposedly shipped, fans still haven't received them, and customer service emails aren't getting responses.

Eric Skelton2741 days ago

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