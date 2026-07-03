It wouldn't be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking.Erik Leijon
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Montreality’s YouTube has launched a new cypher series starring the best up-and-coming talent from the very city that gave the channel its name.Erik Leijon
Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.Erik Leijon
All roads lead to Birmingham for our latest Brand To Watch column...Sanj Patel