Slenderbodies

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Slenderbodies
Music

Premiere: California-Based Slenderbodies Unveil New Alt-Pop Experiment "Cherry Blossom"

A result of some recent sample-based adventures during lockdown.

James Keith2047 days ago
Slenderbodies
Music

Premiere: Alt-Pop Duo Slenderbodies Just Want To "Belong" On Joyous New Single

It's only a matter of time before this one conquers the charts.

James Keith2599 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App