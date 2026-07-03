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Latest Stories
Life
India Issues Travel Advisory For Canada Following Murder Implication Accusations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleges India was involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist in Surrey, B.C.
Louis Pavlakos1031 days ago
Style
Gucci Faces Cultural Appropriation Criticism for 'Indy Turban'
Gucci is facing cultural appropriation criticism just months after their "blackface sweater" controversy.
Joe Price2619 days ago
Pop Culture
Jess Hilarious Apologizes for Saying She Felt 'Threatened' by Sikh Men: 'I'm Still Learning'
In a since-deleted series of videos, Instagram comedian Jess Hilarious has said that she felt "threatened" after she saw four Sikh men.
Joe Price2679 days ago