Shawn Porter

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Errol Spence Jr Shawn Porter Belts 2019 Getty
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. Wins Split Decision Vs. Shawn Porter in Fight of the Year Candidate

Shawn Porter did just about everything he wanted to do Saturday at Staples Center

Adam Caparell2484 days ago
Shawn Porter Portrait Showtime 1
Sports

Former Welterweight Champ Shawn Porter Doesn't Want to Answer Questions About His Must-Win Fight

While Shawn Porter has a big fight ahead of him Saturday against Andre Berto, he's looking ahead to a rematch with Keith Thurman for the WBC title.

Adam Caparell3374 days ago

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