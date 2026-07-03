Bud tells us he's gunning for mythical status as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer and deserves it—depending on the fashion he beats Shawn Porter Saturday.Adam Caparell
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GGG, Errol Spence, and Naoya Inoue—three of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world—were in some epic fights in 2019. Which bout deserves top billing?Adam Caparell
We caught up with the welterweight champion ahead of his huge PPV title bout in Los Angeles. Winner could face Manny Pacquiao in early 2020.Adam Caparell
Before Shawn “Showtime” Porter squares up against Danny Garcia for the vacant WBC welterweight title at Barclays Center Saturday, we caught up with the 30-year-old pugilist to ask him when a fight with Spence could actually happen and how his beloved Cavaliers are going to fair next season.Adam Caparell