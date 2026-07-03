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Latest Stories
Music
The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Natalie Harmsen1674 days ago
Music
Dvsn on 'Amusing Her Feelings' and Sharing the Blessings
The OVO Sound duo talk about the deluxe version of 'A Muse In Her Feelings,' the importance of art during a pandemic, and why they're helping rising artists.
dcowie2003 days ago
Music
25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.
Alex Nino Gheciu2005 days ago