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Fanum Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Fanum Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

AMP star and creator of the Fanum Tax, Fanum goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Full Circle in Atlanta and talks his favorite Bronx-centric foo

Complex1082 days ago
Seth Rollins Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Seth Rollins Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

WWE Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Full Circle in Atlanta and talks about MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, championsh

Complex1089 days ago
Dana White Shows Off $100k-A-Year Sneaker Collection And Rare Travis Scott Customs: Complex Closets
Sneakers

Dana White Shows Off $100k-A-Year Sneaker Collection And Rare Travis Scott Customs: Complex Closets

Dana White gives Joe La Puma an exclusive look at his sneaker collection at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas for another episode of Complex Closets and talks about

Complex1110 days ago
Christian Pulisic Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Christian Pulisic Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Soccer star Christian Pulisic goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at KITH's Miami Design District location and talks his Puma deal, wearing rare Of

Complex1117 days ago
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Pete Davidson Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Pete Davidson Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Complex1138 days ago
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Duke Dennis Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Duke Dennis Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Complex1145 days ago
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Daddy Yankee smiling while wearing sunglasses in front of a wall filled with sneakers.
Sneakers

Daddy Yankee Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Daddy Yankee goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at YankeeKicks in Miami and talks about the Puerto Rico Air Force 1s, his historic deal with Reebo

Complex1152 days ago
Sneakers

JiDion Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

YouTuber and comedic streamer JiDion goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Premium Goods in Houston and talks about MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, his ne

Complex1159 days ago
Bill Nye Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Bill Nye Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Bill Nye goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about technology in sneakers, Galaxy Foamposites, and if A

Complex1481 days ago
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Paul Pogba Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Paul Pogba Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Global football superstar Paul Pogba goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at KITH in Miami and talks about his most valuable sneakers getting stolen

Complex1495 days ago

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