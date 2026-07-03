Latest Stories
Fanum Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
AMP star and creator of the Fanum Tax, Fanum goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Full Circle in Atlanta and talks his favorite Bronx-centric foo
Seth Rollins Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
WWE Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Full Circle in Atlanta and talks about MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, championsh
Dana White Shows Off $100k-A-Year Sneaker Collection And Rare Travis Scott Customs: Complex Closets
Dana White gives Joe La Puma an exclusive look at his sneaker collection at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas for another episode of Complex Closets and talks about
Christian Pulisic Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Soccer star Christian Pulisic goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at KITH's Miami Design District location and talks his Puma deal, wearing rare Of
Daddy Yankee Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Daddy Yankee goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at YankeeKicks in Miami and talks about the Puerto Rico Air Force 1s, his historic deal with Reebo
JiDion Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
YouTuber and comedic streamer JiDion goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Premium Goods in Houston and talks about MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, his ne
Bill Nye Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Bill Nye goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about technology in sneakers, Galaxy Foamposites, and if A
Paul Pogba Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Global football superstar Paul Pogba goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at KITH in Miami and talks about his most valuable sneakers getting stolen