Latest Stories
The 2023 Sneaker Shopping Awards
In this special year-end episode we take a look back at the best moments of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. Whether it was JiDion’s football skills, Peso Pluma cash
Will Ferrell Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Will Ferrell goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles and talks about his sneakers in Old School, NBA players wearing shoe
Military Teens and Fan Contest Winners Jordan Rivers, Jakai Mines and Joel Galarza Jr. Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Jordan Rivers, Joel Galarza Jr., and Jakai Mines go Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City for the show's yearly episode
Marcus Rashford Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at KershKicks in Manchester, England, and talks about his love for Air Max,
Presented By
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Devin Booker Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex
Devin Booker goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Nike’s World Basketball Festival and talks about his signature Nike sneaker, getting in trouble
DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex (Part 2)
Part two of DJ Khaled going Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at his WeTheBest Snipes superstore in Miami. In this episode Khaled talks about the first time mee
DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
DJ Khaled goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at the We The Best Snipes superstore in Miami Beach, and talks about opening his own sneaker store, h
Jaylen Brown Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Jaylen Brown goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in Boston and talks about being a sneaker free agent, him calling out Nike, and gettin
BruceDropEmOff Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
BruceDropEmOff goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about buying Nike SB grails, doubling up on Kanye Ba
Peso Pluma Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Peso Pluma goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City and talks about wearing Air Force 1s while growing up in Mexico, cam
Stephen Curry Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Stephen Curry goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at PRSTG in San Francisco to talk about getting his own brand through Under Armour, his viral "Ch