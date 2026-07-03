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The 2023 Sneaker Shopping Awards
Sneakers

The 2023 Sneaker Shopping Awards

In this special year-end episode we take a look back at the best moments of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping. Whether it was JiDion’s football skills, Peso Pluma cash

Complex935 days ago
Will Ferrell Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Will Ferrell Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Will Ferrell goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles and talks about his sneakers in Old School, NBA players wearing shoe

Complex949 days ago
Military Teens and Fan Contest Winners Jordan Rivers, Jakai Mines and Joel Galarza Jr. Go Sneaker Sh
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Military Teens and Fan Contest Winners Jordan Rivers, Jakai Mines and Joel Galarza Jr. Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Jordan Rivers, Joel Galarza Jr., and Jakai Mines go Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City for the show's yearly episode

Complex956 days ago
Marcus Rashford Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Marcus Rashford Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at KershKicks in Manchester, England, and talks about his love for Air Max,

Complex984 days ago
Gucci Mane Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Gucci Mane Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Complex991 days ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

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Devin Booker Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex
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Devin Booker Goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex

Devin Booker goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Nike’s World Basketball Festival and talks about his signature Nike sneaker, getting in trouble

Complex998 days ago
DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex (Part 2)
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DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex (Part 2)

Part two of DJ Khaled going Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at his WeTheBest Snipes superstore in Miami. In this episode Khaled talks about the first time mee

Complex1005 days ago
DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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DJ Khaled Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

DJ Khaled goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at the We The Best Snipes superstore in Miami Beach, and talks about opening his own sneaker store, h

Complex1012 days ago
Jaylen Brown Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Jaylen Brown Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Jaylen Brown goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in Boston and talks about being a sneaker free agent, him calling out Nike, and gettin

Complex1019 days ago
BruceDropEmOff Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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BruceDropEmOff Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

BruceDropEmOff goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about buying Nike SB grails, doubling up on Kanye Ba

Complex1026 days ago
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Peso Pluma Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Peso Pluma Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Peso Pluma goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City and talks about wearing Air Force 1s while growing up in Mexico, cam

Complex1033 days ago
Stephen Curry Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Stephen Curry Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Stephen Curry goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at PRSTG in San Francisco to talk about getting his own brand through Under Armour, his viral "Ch

Complex1040 days ago

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