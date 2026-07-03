Season-18

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Penny Hardaway Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Penny Hardaway Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Penny Hardaway goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Bad Timing in Memphis and talks about getting his signature sneaker with Nike, Michael Jordan

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Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker go Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Sneaker Politics in Austin and talk about the history of the Air Jor

Complex1208 days ago
KSI Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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KSI Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

KSI goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in NYC and talks about giving away Red Octobers, getting an Adidas collaboration, and how

Complex1229 days ago
Jon Jones Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Jon Jones Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

UFC legend Jon Jones goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in NYC and talks about getting his own Nike sneaker, getting free Red Octob

Complex1236 days ago
Casey Neistat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Casey Neistat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

YouTube O.G and legendary content creator Casey Neistat goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in New York City and talks wearing fake sne

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Kai Cenat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Kai Cenat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Full Circle in Atlanta and talks about why he loves Air Jordan

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The Undertaker Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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The Undertaker Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

The Undertaker goes Sneaker Shopping at Concepts in Boston with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks his LeBron Nike collab, his love for New Balance and his first p

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Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
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Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at ODTO in Toronto, Canada, and talks about the show's sneaker collaborations, w

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