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Penny Hardaway Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Penny Hardaway goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Bad Timing in Memphis and talks about getting his signature sneaker with Nike, Michael Jordan
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker go Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Sneaker Politics in Austin and talk about the history of the Air Jor
KSI Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
KSI goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in NYC and talks about giving away Red Octobers, getting an Adidas collaboration, and how
Jon Jones Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
UFC legend Jon Jones goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in NYC and talks about getting his own Nike sneaker, getting free Red Octob
Casey Neistat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
YouTube O.G and legendary content creator Casey Neistat goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in New York City and talks wearing fake sne
Kai Cenat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Full Circle in Atlanta and talks about why he loves Air Jordan
The Undertaker Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
The Undertaker goes Sneaker Shopping at Concepts in Boston with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks his LeBron Nike collab, his love for New Balance and his first p
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at ODTO in Toronto, Canada, and talks about the show's sneaker collaborations, w