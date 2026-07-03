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Latest Stories
Music
Connecting Dots: Inside The UK’s First Large-Scale Songwriting Camp With Warner Chappell
From Sean Garrett and T-Minus to Wretch 32, La Roux and Nines, Warner Chappell played host to some of the most innovative names in music for a weekend of songwr
Yemi Abiade1459 days ago
Music
Samuel Ademosu’s The Flight Club Is (Quietly) Flying High
We sat down with Samuel Ademosu, founder of The Flight Club, to discuss the many intricacies of management, the future of the UK music industry as he sees it, and how one trip to LA changed the course of his business.
Rahel Aklilu1618 days ago