Rvssian

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Latest Stories

Rauw Alejandro 'Trap Cake Vol. 2' EP
Music

Stream Rauw Alejandro's 'Trap Cake Vol. 2' EP f/ Future, Ty Dolla Sign, and More

Nearly three years after dropping his 'Trap Cake Vol. 1' EP, Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro has returned with the sequel.

Brad Callas1602 days ago
rvssian chris brown rauw alejandro
Music

Watch Rvssian's New Video 'Nostálgico' f/ Chris Brown and Rauw Alejandro

Jamaican producer Rvssian has released his new song and video titled 'Nostálgico,' which features guest appearances from Chris Brown and Rauw Alejandro.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1772 days ago
Juice WRLD
Music

Anuel AA and Rvssian Share Juice WRLD-Featuring "No Me Ame" Video

Anuel AA and Rvssian have teamed up for "No Me Ame," which also features a posthumous appearance from Juice WRLD.

Joe Price2281 days ago
RVSSIAN
Music

Rvssian Drops Video for Lil Mosey and Lil Tjay Collab "Only the Team"

Jamaican producer Rvssian has recruited Lil Tjay and Lil Mosey for his hard-hitting new single "Only the Team." 

Joe Price2302 days ago

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