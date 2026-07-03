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Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Links With Thrilling Marketplace for Vintage Studio Services Program
Carter, whose career spans decades and includes an Oscar win for ‘Black Panther,’ says the newly announced initiative "brings the product to you."
Crowns for Kings: How LeBron James and Epic Games Created His 'Fortnite' Outfit IRL
Ahead of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' dropping on July 16, Epic Games and SpringHill Company announce that LeBron James is set to join 'Fortnite' on July 18, 2021.
The Stories Behind Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Memorable Looks From 'B.A.P.S.,' 'Black Panther,' and More
Ruth E. Carter on her exhibition, “Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta and costume design from iconic films.