Ruth Carter

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Latest Stories

Ruth E. Carter is pictured with a jacket
Style

Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Links With Thrilling Marketplace for Vintage Studio Services Program

Carter, whose career spans decades and includes an Oscar win for ‘Black Panther,’ says the newly announced initiative "brings the product to you."

Trace William Cowen1645 days ago
LeBron James Fortnite Icon Series Outfit IRL
Pop Culture

Crowns for Kings: How LeBron James and Epic Games Created His 'Fortnite' Outfit IRL

Ahead of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' dropping on July 16, Epic Games and SpringHill Company announce that LeBron James is set to join 'Fortnite' on July 18, 2021.

Khal1831 days ago
Ruth Carter SCAD Exhibit
Style

The Stories Behind Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Memorable Looks From 'B.A.P.S.,' 'Black Panther,' and More

Ruth E. Carter on her exhibition, “Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta and costume design from iconic films.

Aria Hughes2013 days ago

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