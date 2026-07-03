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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Roxane Gay Wants to Take Over 'Batgirl' Script, 'Nightwing' Director Insists He's Not Leaving
It's been a wonky 24 hours for DC Entertainment.
juliarp3066 days ago
Pop Culture
'World of Wakanda’ Writer Roxane Gay Feels Slighted Over Lack of 'Black Panther’ Premiere Invite
'World of Wakanda' writer Roxane Gay isn't happy about not getting an invite to the 'Black Panther' premiere.
Victoria L. Johnson3090 days ago