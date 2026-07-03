Featured
Latest Stories
Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalog to WMG for Over $300 Million
WMG secured the catalog through a $1.2 billion acquisition with Bain Capital.
3 Doors Down Lead Singer Brad Arnold Dies After Cancer Battle
He was 47 years old.
Mazzy Star's 'She Hangs Brightly' and 'Among My Swan' Exclusive Vinyls: How to Buy
Exclusive vinyl variants of the dream pop duo's classic albums are available now on Complex.
Sexyy Red Meets Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong Says 'You Smell Good'
The rapper shared a quick video with the legendary rock band backstage at the the iHeartRadio Awards.
Chester Bennington’s Mom Says She Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Linkin Park Over Replacement, Thinks They're 'Trying to Erase the Past'
Bennington's mother and son are offended that the hard rock band have replaces the late artist with new lead singer Emily Armstrong.
Keanu Reeves On His Obsession With the Canadian Band Alvvays: "I Think the Lead Singer, She's Great"
During a press run promoting his new movie John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves admitted his favourite album of late has been Alvvays’ latest project Blue Rev.
Multiple Women Accuse Arcade Fire's Win Butler of Sexual Misconduct
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people — but the singer claims the relationships were consensual, according to a r
Vancouver Radio Station Plays Rage Against the Machine's “Killing in the Name” Non-Stop After Layoffs
After two DJs at Vancouver's KiSS FM were laid-off, the station played Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name" for hours on repeat.
Machine Gun Kelly Fires Back at Critics Who Say He's New to the Rock Scene
The 31-year-old artist said he was confused by the criticism, and pointed out that he's been part of the rock culture for years: "We’ve been here so long."
Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78
Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the Monkees, died on Friday from natural causes at the age of 78. His family confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.
Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dead at 73
Peter Green, a beloved blues-rock guitarist and one of the founding members of Fleetwood Mac alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, has died aged 73.
Rami Malek Transforms Into Freddie Mercury in First 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for 'Bohemian Rapsody' now.
41-Year-Old Fleetwood Mac Song Is Back on the Charts Thanks to a Meme
A viral tweet of a color guard troupe dancing to "Dreams" helped put the song back on people's radar.
Jaden Smith Is Starting a Rock Band with His Sister Willow
Jaden Smith announced he's starting a rock band with his sister Willow, and will release his first K-pop single in the upcoming months.
These Minimalist Rock Band Posters Are Like Legendary Artist Pictionary
Spanish graphic design studio Tata & Friends has created a series of minimalist posters that depict iconic rock bands using pictograms.
"Rock Band" Developer Has "Grand Plans" For Xbox One, PlayStation 4
"Rock Band" developer Harmonix says it has "grand plans" for a series return
Dragonforce Headed to 'Rock Band' Alongside Allman Brothers, NiN and More
Celebrating the series' fifth anniversary.