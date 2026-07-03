Rock Band

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalog to WMG for Over $300 Million

WMG secured the catalog through a $1.2 billion acquisition with Bain Capital.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
Album cover of "Among My Swan" by Mazzy Star, featuring a white swan on a dark background, with a blue splattered vinyl record.
Music

Mazzy Star's 'She Hangs Brightly' and 'Among My Swan' Exclusive Vinyls: How to Buy

Exclusive vinyl variants of the dream pop duo's classic albums are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff242 days ago
Sexyy Red and Green Day
Music

Sexyy Red Meets Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong Says 'You Smell Good'

The rapper shared a quick video with the legendary rock band backstage at the the iHeartRadio Awards.

Trey Alston486 days ago
SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 22: (CHINA OUT) Chester Bennington (L) and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park perform onstage during The Hunting Party 2015 China Tour at Hongkou Football Stadium on July 22, 2015 in Shanghai, China.
Music

Chester Bennington’s Mom Says She Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Linkin Park Over Replacement, Thinks They're 'Trying to Erase the Past'

Bennington's mother and son are offended that the hard rock band have replaces the late artist with new lead singer Emily Armstrong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams666 days ago
Advertisement
keanu reeves at john wick 4 premiere
Music

Keanu Reeves On His Obsession With the Canadian Band Alvvays: "I Think the Lead Singer, She's Great"

During a press run promoting his new movie John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves admitted his favourite album of late has been Alvvays’ latest project Blue Rev.

Louis Pavlakos1206 days ago
Arcade Fire's Win Butler
Music

Multiple Women Accuse Arcade Fire's Win Butler of Sexual Misconduct

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people — but the singer claims the relationships were consensual, according to a r

Brad Callas1419 days ago
coachella performances rage against machine
Music

Vancouver Radio Station Plays Rage Against the Machine's “Killing in the Name” Non-Stop After Layoffs

After two DJs at Vancouver's KiSS FM were laid-off, the station played Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name" for hours on repeat.

Bianca Thompson1478 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Fires Back at Critics Who Say He's New to the Rock Scene

The 31-year-old artist said he was confused by the criticism, and pointed out that he's been part of the rock culture for years: "We’ve been here so long."

Joshua Espinoza1569 days ago
Michael Nesmith performing during farewell tour in 2021
Music

Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the Monkees, died on Friday from natural causes at the age of 78. His family confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Brad Callas1679 days ago
Advertisement
Peter Green
Music

Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dead at 73

Peter Green, a beloved blues-rock guitarist and one of the founding members of Fleetwood Mac alongside drummer Mick Fleetwood, has died aged 73.

Joe Price2183 days ago
Freddie Mercury aka Rami Malek
Pop Culture

Rami Malek Transforms Into Freddie Mercury in First 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Teaser Trailer

Watch the teaser trailer for 'Bohemian Rapsody' now.

Victoria L. Johnson2985 days ago
Fleetwood Mac Billboard Chart
Music

41-Year-Old Fleetwood Mac Song Is Back on the Charts Thanks to a Meme

A viral tweet of a color guard troupe dancing to "Dreams" helped put the song back on people's radar.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3026 days ago
This is a photo of Jaden Smith.
Music

Jaden Smith Is Starting a Rock Band with His Sister Willow

Jaden Smith announced he's starting a rock band with his sister Willow, and will release his first K-pop single in the upcoming months.

Joshua Espinoza3375 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

These Minimalist Rock Band Posters Are Like Legendary Artist Pictionary

Spanish graphic design studio Tata & Friends has created a series of minimalist posters that depict iconic rock bands using pictograms.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4465 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

"Rock Band" Developer Has "Grand Plans" For Xbox One, PlayStation 4

"Rock Band" developer Harmonix says it has "grand plans" for a series return

LastOneAwakeNYC4480 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Dragonforce Headed to 'Rock Band' Alongside Allman Brothers, NiN and More

Celebrating the series' fifth anniversary.

Michael Rougeau4991 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App