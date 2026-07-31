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Pop Culture
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs, Shares Injection Video
The New York congresswoman is sharing her egg-freezing journey and why she chose to speak publicly.
Mark Elibert2 hours ago