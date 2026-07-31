Reproductive Rights

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with long dark hair in a brown blazer, looks serious. The background is blurred text.
Pop Culture

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs, Shares Injection Video

The New York congresswoman is sharing her egg-freezing journey and why she chose to speak publicly.

Mark Elibert2 hours ago

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