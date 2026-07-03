Renz

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Latest Stories

Manga Saint Hilare (credit: Sekkle)
Music

Manga Saint Hilare Rounds Up Tia Talks, Renz, Squintz & Duppy For "OWT"

Reaching across the generations, it’s a lethal combination of Manga’s hard-earned experience and the new generation’s youthful belly full of fire.

James Keith1487 days ago
Renz WhoopDiDiDooTape Renz WhoopDiDiDooTape
Music

Mob Set’s Renz Fans Grime’s Flame With Debut ‘WhoopDiDiDooTape’

A heady mix of grime at its most fun, energetic and exhilarating, a solo project from the Mob Set emcee and new wave titan was long overdue.

James Keith1529 days ago
Meet the MCs taking grime into the future.
Music

Meet The MCs Taking Grime Into The Future

The future is looking bright.

Joseph JP Patterson1540 days ago
squintz
Music

Squintz, Duppy & Renz Get Down To Grime’s Essential Elements In “No!” Video

By now, the question of grime’s vitality should be absolutely dead and buried, but if there’s still a doubt in your mind, hit play on the new visuals.

James Keith1757 days ago

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