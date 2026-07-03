It’s been ten years since Rebecca Black released her infamous song “Friday,” and to celebrate its anniversary she’s dropped a new hyper-current remix.Joe Price
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The haters and trolls have made their mark. Check out the most disliked videos on YouTube.Mallorie List
'Dune' was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan and is slated to hit U.S. theaters and HBO Max later this month via Warner Bros. and Legendary.Trace William Cowen
'Arrival' director Denis Villeneuve is helming the new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel, which was previously given a cinematic spin by David Lynch.Trace William Cowen