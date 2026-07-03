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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Zohran Mamdani Says Wife Will Not Take a Formal First Lady Role to Focus on Art Career
The mayor called Rama Duwaji "an incredible independent woman" in a NY1 interview.
Jade Gomez5 days ago
Style
NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji's Upcycled Knicks Dress Was Made From Fan T-Shirts
How a pile of Knicks fan merch became one of the most talked-about looks of the championship parade, thanks to cult NYC designer Miss Claire Sullivan.
Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago