Rachel Nichols

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Latest Stories

This is an image of Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Pop Culture

Dwyane Wade on Leaving Florida Amid Anti-LGBTQ Legislation: 'My Family Would Not Be Accepted or Feel Comfortable'

On 'Headliners with Rachel Nichols,' D-Wade shared that he and his family moved out of Florida partly due to rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and rhetoric.

Starr Savoy1177 days ago
This is a photo of Rachel Nichols.
Sports

Former ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball

Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime, where she will join the network's basketball vertical as a host and producer.

Brad Callas1386 days ago
NBA reporter Malika Andrews
Sports

Malika Andrews to Replace Rachel Nichols for ESPN’s Daily Basketball Coverage, Will Host 'NBA Today'

ESPN has announced that Malika Andrews will anchor the network’s new weekday basketball show, 'NBA Today,' which will air starting October 18.

Brad Callas1761 days ago
Rachel Nichols
Sports

ESPN Removes Rachel Nichols From All of Its NBA Programming, Will Cancel 'The Jump'

Following controversial comments that were leaked last month, broadcaster Rachel Nichols has been removed from all of ESPN’s NBA programming.

Joe Price1787 days ago

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