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Pop Trading Company Unveils First Drop For Spring/Summer 2024
Spanning hoodies, sweats, and beanies.
Pop Trading Company Presents Joyful Skatewear Collaboration With ‘Miffy’ The Rabbit
Featuring bold T-shirts and co-branded decks.
Pop Trading Company Unveils Additional SS23 Drop
Amsterdam-based Pop Trading Company has followed up the first instalment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection with a vibrant offering of skate-ready selects.
Pop Trading Company x Adidas Link Up For New Skate Capsule
PTC and and adidas have come together for a comprehensive collaboration of co-designed and dual-branded classics, which allow wearers to explore the outdoors.
Pop Trading Company Reworks Brand Classics For SS23
Serving as its seasonal debut, this time round the Dutch label has reworked its signature suede jacket in two new colourways and introduced knitted cardigans.
Pop Trading Company Updates Skate Staples For Fall/Winter 2022
Pop Trading Company has returned with a lookbook for its SS22 collection, inspired by Benelux’s skate culture and its subsequent community, style and skill.
Burberry Joins Forces With Pop Trading Company For Luxury SS22 Capsule
Described as “a celebration of a shared connection to community and the outdoors,” the collection takes inspiration from the Japanese skating scene.
Pop Trading Company's 'Coastal Fjord' Takes Centre Stage in Second SS22 Drop
After sharing its SS22 collection recently, Amsterdam-based label Pop Trading Company has just shared the second drop from its Spring/Summer 2022 line.
Pop Trading Company Spotlight Seasonal Knitwear In Second FW21 Drop
After debuting the first installment of thier FW21 collection last month, Amsterdam-based label Pop Trading Company has returned for its second seasonal...