Pop Trading Company

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Latest Stories

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Pop Trading Company Unveils First Drop For Spring/Summer 2024

Spanning hoodies, sweats, and beanies.

Sanj Patel895 days ago
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Pop Trading Company Unveils Additional SS23 Drop

Amsterdam-based Pop Trading Company has followed up the first instalment of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection with a vibrant offering of skate-ready selects.

Sanj Patel1244 days ago
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Pop Trading Company x Adidas Link Up For New Skate Capsule

PTC and and adidas have come together for a comprehensive collaboration of co-designed and dual-branded classics, which allow wearers to explore the outdoors.

Sanj Patel1259 days ago
pop trading company spring summer 2023 article lead
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Pop Trading Company Reworks Brand Classics For SS23

Serving as its seasonal debut, this time round the Dutch label has reworked its signature suede jacket in two new colourways and introduced knitted cardigans.

Sanj Patel1271 days ago
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Pop Trading Company Updates Skate Staples For Fall/Winter 2022

Pop Trading Company has returned with a lookbook for its SS22 collection, inspired by Benelux’s skate culture and its subsequent community, style and skill. 

Sanj Patel1450 days ago
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Burberry Joins Forces With Pop Trading Company For Luxury SS22 Capsule

Described as “a celebration of a shared connection to community and the outdoors,” the collection takes inspiration from the Japanese skating scene.

Sanj Patel1510 days ago
pop trading company spring summer 2022 drop 2 lead
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Pop Trading Company's 'Coastal Fjord' Takes Centre Stage in Second SS22 Drop

After sharing its SS22 collection recently, Amsterdam-based label Pop Trading Company has just shared the second drop from its Spring/Summer 2022 line.

Sanj Patel1604 days ago
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Pop Trading Company Spotlight Seasonal Knitwear In Second FW21 Drop

After debuting the first installment of thier FW21 collection last month, Amsterdam-based label Pop Trading Company has returned for its second seasonal...

Sanj Patel1779 days ago

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