Nike Air Zoom Spiridon

When the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon debuted in 1997, it captured the running boom with its Zoom Air cushioning and breathable mesh upper. Unlike typical performance runners of its era, the Spiridon’s lightweight construction and sleek silhouette made it a favorite among urban sneakerheads who prize both comfort and retro style. Sneaker collectors keep coming back for Spiridon releases that reimagine the original breathable mesh and cushioning with fresh materials and exclusive colorways. Its legacy is rooted in '90s running culture but continues thriving as a versatile icon that effortlessly bridges Nike’s performance heritage with contemporary street fashion.

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