Nike Air Flight 89

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A Nike Air Jordan 4 sneaker is suspended in mid-air against a neutral background
Sneakers

P.J. Tucker's Nike Air Flight 89 Collab Is Limited to 472 Pairs

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng807 days ago
Sneakers

Official Look at the Stüssy x Nike Air Flight 89 Collab

Several colorways are expected to drop soon.

Victor Deng962 days ago
Sneakers

NikeLab Has Its Way With Air Flight 89s Again

These are releasing this week.

Brendan Dunne3790 days ago
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Sneakers

NikeLab Made a Super Premium Version of the Air Flight '89

The underrated hoops classic gets the premium release it deserves.

Riley Jones3900 days ago
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Sneakers

You Just Might Be Able to Get Your Hands on the "Bred" Nike Air Flight '89

"Bred" Nike Air Flight '89s Are a Reality

Rajah Allarey3931 days ago
Sneakers

The Nike Air Flight 89 Also Gets the Tan Leather Treatment

Part of a pack releasing soon.

Brandon Richard3933 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Made a Pair of Flight 89s That Look Just Like "Bred" Air Jordan IVs

An unreleased sample of "Bred" Nike Air Flight 89s has leaked on Instagram.

Marco Negrete3962 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Flight 89s Get Very Literal

White and black with a big '89 on back.

Brendan Dunne3971 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best Sneakers in the Complex Office This Week

The Complex office once again brought heat on their feet this week.

Matt Welty4053 days ago
Sneakers

The Air Flight 89 is Nike's Latest Mostly Red Effort

Yeezy-like details on the latest arrival.

Brandon Richard4195 days ago
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Sneakers

Black Python Slithers Onto This Dope Nike Air Flight '89

The Nike Air Flight 89 just released in a crazy "Python" iteration.

John Q Marcelo4224 days ago
Sneakers

Black Leather Reptile Comes to the Nike Air Flight 89

A new Oreo-like colorway of the Nike Air Flight '89 has popped up.

Sole Collector4225 days ago

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