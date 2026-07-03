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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
The 20 Best Horror Franchises of All Time (Ranked)
We've ranked the most iconic horror franchises that have terrified audiences for decades, from slasher classics to supernatural chillers.
Jamie Iovine261 days ago
Pop Culture
Under the Skin: How "The Walking Dead" Continues Zombies' Support of Racial Equality
AMC's "The Walking Dead" is racially diverse, but fans of zombie cinema shouldn't be surprised.
MattBarone4260 days ago