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patrick mahomes list nfl players
Sports

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Being Placed at No. 4 on NFL 100 List

Fans took to social media to slam the list, which saw Lamar Jackson at No. 1 and Russell Wilson at No. 2. Aaron Donald took the No. 3 spot.

Abel Shifferaw2179 days ago
Mike Mayock
Sports

Raiders Hiring NFL Network’s Mike Mayock as New GM

The Raiders are set to hire NFL Network personality/draft guru Mike Mayock to be their new GM.

Gavin Evans2755 days ago
Matthew Emmons
Sports

Ezekiel Elliott Addresses Dropping 47 Spots on Top-100 Ranking

Ezekiel Elliott seems unbothered by his low ranking.

Aaron C. Mansfield2976 days ago
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Deion Sanders
Sports

Deion Sanders Shocked by White Defensive Back Running a 4.35 at the NFL Combine

NFL Network's Deion Sanders was truly shocked when the Penn State DB ripped off a 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

Gavin Evans3056 days ago
Warren Sapp
Sports

Warren Sapp Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations and Shares Picture of Sex Toy He Gave Co-Workers

Warren Sapp, in an odd attempt to defend himself from sexual harassment allegations, tweeted out a picture of the sex toy he gave co-workers.

Gavin Evans3138 days ago
Marshall Faulk.
Sports

Ex-NFL Network Employee Accuses Marshall Faulk, Other Retired NFL Players of Sexual Misconduct

A former NFL Network employee has accused Marshall Faulk, Donovan McNabb, Warren Sapp, and other retired NFL players of sexual misconduct.

Chris Yuscavage3139 days ago

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