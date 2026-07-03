A list of the 12 best Canadian brands that made massive waves in 2021, including OVO, Chalk Line, 3.PARADIS, Mr. Saturday, La Ropa, and Atelier New Regime.Josh Walker
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From Reebok sneakers to Legends League hoodies to Dime beanies, here are the best gifts for the Canadian streetwear enthusiast in your life.Josh Walker
New Regime co-founder Koku Awuye talks about the new collection and the many changes and obstacles his brand has faced in 2020.Alex Nino Gheciu
Though the fashion industry has been ravaged by COVID-19, these Canadian brands have adapted by forging ahead with dope drops while supporting the community.Josh Walker