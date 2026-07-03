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From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, these are the top Netflix series streaming now—including new releases and hidden gems you might have missed.Brent Eickhoff
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.Brent Eickhoff
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.Brent Eickhoff
Pop Culture
Director’s Seat: Rapman On Creating ‘Supacell’, His New Black Superheroes Show For Netflix
The rapper-turned-director, with backing from Jay-Z and Roc Nation, opens up about the conception of Supacell’s world, its star-studded cast, and the wider sense of culture it encompasses.Jude Yawson