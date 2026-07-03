Netflix Original

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Charlie Hunnam at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' on Netflix: Cast, Release Date, and Trailer

Everything you need to know about Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story,’ from the release date and cast to where to watch and the official trailer.

Griff Griffin304 days ago
Split image. Left: 50 Cent. Right: Diddy
Music

50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries Will Arrive on Netflix: ‘It Is a Complex Narrative Spanning Decades'

The rapper previously announced that the streaming platform had won a bidding war for the docuseries.

Alex Ocho660 days ago
Style

How 'The Vince Staples Show' Costume Designer Captured the Essence of Long Beach Style

We spoke with Neishea Lemle about working with Vince Staples, how she sourced certain pieces for the show, her favorite episode to style, and more.

Mike DeStefano883 days ago
Style

Gillian Anderson Wore A Dress Covered In Vulvas On Golden Globes Red Carpet

The gown took Hearst's New York team three and a half hours to stitch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams921 days ago
Pop Culture

10 Facts About 'One Piece' For Newcomers

Here are 10 facts you need to know about 'One Piece' if you're new to the series.

Jacob Kramer1051 days ago
Advertisement
Holly Scarfone Too Hot to Handle
Pop Culture

How 'Too Hot to Handle' Changed Holly Scarfone's Love Life

The North Bay, Ontario native opens up about starring on the Netflix reality show, the self-progression she experienced, and what's next for her.

Marriska Fernandes1612 days ago
Stranger Things 3 Netflix Most Watched TV Series All Time
Pop Culture

The 10 Most Watched Netflix TV Shows of All Time

The most-watched original Netflix shows &amp; series of all time, including Squid Game, Money Heist, Stranger Things 3, Bridgerton, You, The Witcher, &amp; more.

Khal1668 days ago
Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart and Netflix Reach Deal That Will See Him Star in Several Movies

Kevin Hart and Netflix have agreed on a pact that includes a first-look deal, and will also see the comic do at least 4 movies for the streamer.

Gavin Evans2013 days ago
Netflix sign
Pop Culture

Netflix CEO Says Company Still Intends to Stay Ad-Free

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings talked about a number of topics, including the company's decision to keep the service free from advertisements.

Gavin Evans2138 days ago
Joe Exotic on Netflix 'Tiger King'
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Updates Fans on How He's Doing in Prison: 'I Struggle Everyday to Hold On'

In a letter addressed to "supporters, fans," and "loved ones," Joe Exotic airs a list of grievances that he's had while being in a Texas prison.

Gavin Evans2230 days ago
Advertisement
Adam Sandler attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler to Star in Netflix Basketball Movie Produced by LeBron James' Studio

Adam Sandler is set to star in 'Hustle,' a basketball-themed Netflix film produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's studio, SpringHill Entertainment.

Gavin Evans2251 days ago
A screenshot from the upcoming documentary 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich'
Pop Culture

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' Docuseries Gets a Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming true crime series 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,' which is set to him the streamer this month.

Gavin Evans2256 days ago
'Ozark' actors Jason Bateman and Julia Garner at the Primetime Emmys.
Pop Culture

Here's How Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 3 Premiere Ratings Compared to 'Tiger King'

The third season of 'Ozark' put up big numbers in its first week-and-a-half on Netflix.

Gavin Evans2277 days ago
Netflix logo
Pop Culture

Seinfeld's 'The Contest' Episode Inspired New Netflix Series 'Too Hot to Handle'

According to the show's creator Laura Gibson.

Gavin Evans2279 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App