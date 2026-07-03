Nemahsis

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Latest Stories

Nemahsis in a field outside
Music

Meet Nemahsis, the Palestinian-Canadian Artist Making Herself Vulnerable to Empower Others

The Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter opens up about her EP, family, and being vulnerable with each song that she writes while working on her album.

Natalie Harmsen1471 days ago
Nemahsis in a cream outfit
Music

Toronto Muslim Artist Nemahsis Says a Man Was Afraid of Her on a Flight

Ahead of her new single "I am not going to kill you," Toronto singer and TikTok personality Nemahsis has shared the encounter that inspired the track.

Sydney Brasil1603 days ago
TOBi, Haviah Mighty, Nemahsis, and Emanuel are some of the artists we listened to this month
Music

The Best Canadian Songs of June 2021: Staff Picks

It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in June

Alex Nino Gheciu1843 days ago
Nemahsis in a cream outfit
Music

Premiere: Nemahsis Drops Her Impassioned First Single, "what if i took it off for you?"

The singer-songwriter bares her soul on her impassioned debut single, using her smooth vocals to convey her frustration at being tokenized as a Hijabi woman.

Natalie Harmsen1850 days ago

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