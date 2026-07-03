Latest Stories
Meet Nemahsis, the Palestinian-Canadian Artist Making Herself Vulnerable to Empower Others
The Palestinian-Canadian singer-songwriter opens up about her EP, family, and being vulnerable with each song that she writes while working on her album.
Toronto Muslim Artist Nemahsis Says a Man Was Afraid of Her on a Flight
Ahead of her new single "I am not going to kill you," Toronto singer and TikTok personality Nemahsis has shared the encounter that inspired the track.
The Best Canadian Songs of June 2021: Staff Picks
It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in June
Premiere: Nemahsis Drops Her Impassioned First Single, "what if i took it off for you?"
The singer-songwriter bares her soul on her impassioned debut single, using her smooth vocals to convey her frustration at being tokenized as a Hijabi woman.