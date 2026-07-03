After watching the Greek Freak almost single-handedly beat the Suns in a performance for the ages, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now a basketball deity.Adam Caparell
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The Bucks looked like a different team in Fiserv Forum, where they improved to 8-1 this postseason, after two subpar performances in Phoenix.Adam Caparell
The Suns sit two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA title after their 118-108 victory in Game 2, but the talk was about the Greek Freak's epic effort.Adam Caparell
Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo returning for the Bucks, the Suns sizzled and that meant Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals didn't turn out to be much of a contest.Adam Caparell