Moses Boyd

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Latest Stories

Moses Boyd (credit: Fabrice Bourgelle)
Music

Moses Boyd Calls On Katy B To Take "2 Far Gone" To The Dancefloor With New Remix

The new version stays largely faithful to the original, but swaps out Armon-Jones’ nimble keys for Katy’s club-ready voice and plays up the club potential.

James Keith1978 days ago
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10 Essential Jazz Albums By London Musicians

From Nubya Garcia to Sons Of Kemet, expect nothing but British jazz greatness.

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It’s A UK Jazz Revolution!

Are you in?

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