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Shiftee Dropped a New Routine, Moonrise Festival Promo Mix
I've played a few shows with Shiftee in the past few years, and to be honest, it's pretty unfair. Not unlike Lebron as a teenager, it's embarrassing t
15 Absolutely Can't Miss Acts at Moonrise Festival 2014
It's about a year and change overdue, but after waiting and waiting, the East Coast is about to get the festival it really deserves: Steez Promo's Moo
Win Two Tickets to the 2014 Moonrise Festival
It used to be that festival season wasn’t year round. Now it is. With EDM’s explosion into a truly global-sized phenomenon, festivals spring up all over the place like a whack-a-mole game. This coming weekend (Saturday August 9t-10), Steez Promo and Glow DC are hosting Moonrise Festival in Baltimore, Maryland.
Moonrise Festival Announces 2014 Phase 2 Lineup
A month ago Steez Promo unveiled the first phase for the actual first ever Moonrise Festival. The lineup included massive names like Bassnectar and Ka
Here's Phase 1 of the 2014 Moonrise Festival Lineup
Moonrise Festival isn't set to touch down until August 9-10, but we already have the first phase of their lineup, and they definitely are coming witht
It Looks Like There Will Be a 2014 Moonrise Festival
It was one year ago that the 2013 Moonrise Festival was canceled after receiving word that their final permit would not be approved. That was roughly
The Aftermath of the Moonrise Festival's Cancellation, So Far
We're four days removed from the abrupt cancellation of the Moonrise Festival, and we're honestly not sure what to say. With any influx of cash and eyes on the dance music scene, you have to expect woes to move alongside the wins, right? Moonrise's downfall has unfolded via social media at a wild pace, and most of it has been negative... kind of like Baltimore's perception of the EDM scene (which mirrors Wendy Williams' perception), yet Baltimore has a great reason.
The 2013 Moonrise Festival is Canceled
The Moonrise Festival, which was to feature the likes of Avicii, Snoop Lion, Borgore, and Eric Prydz, among others, has been canceled. There were unofficial rumors about this being discussed on Reddit, attributing comments made by TC saying that he mentioned on Episode 12 of his Don't Play podcast that "moonrise isn't happenin...i hope i'm not the one announcin this shit."
Enter the NGHTBRND x Moonrise Festival "NGHTOWL Festival Package Giveaway"
First off, before we get into the details on the NGHTOWL Festival Package Giveaway, did you hear that Avicii has been added to Moonrise's June 9 line-up? Avicii and Snoop Lion in one spot? We're not sure if Avicii will be bringing out Aloe Blacc, but even having him added to this festival is be pretty damn epic!
The Moonrise Festival's Phase 2 Line-Up Has Been Announced
The Moonrise Festival already amazed us with Phase 1 of their line-up, which featured everyone from Flosstradamus to Flux Pavilion. Phase 2 has just hit the 'Net, and things just got real. Yes, you definitely see Snoop Dogg (aka Snoop Lion) at the top, with artists like Eric Prydz, Nero, Crookers, Borgore, Krewella, DJ Craze, Mayhem, Sabo, and plenty of others being added. Things are getting SERIOUS!
The Moonrise Festival Line-Up Phase 1 Has Been Announced
Starscape's been replaced by Moonrise, and the Moonrise Festival has a SERIOUS line-up going down on June 8-9. Included in the flier below are Flux Pavilion, Pretty Lights, Alvin Risk, Dieselboy, Flosstradamus, UZ, Doctor P, Porter Robinson, Paul Van Dyk, Nadastrom, CRNKN, Tittsworth and SO much more, including the GZA performing Liquid Swords LIVE! Tickets are available right now via moonrisefestival.com; get yours today!