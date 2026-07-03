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Latest Stories

Music

Tyga and Avril Lavigne Reportedly Break Up After Four Months of Dating (UPDATE)

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have reportedly called it quits, breaking things off a couple of weeks ago simply because of their busy schedules.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1124 days ago
Tyga and Avril Lavigne kissing in Paris
Music

Tyga and Avril Lavigne Seen Kissing in Paris Amid Dating Rumors

A series of photos show the rapper and singer/songwriter kissing during Fashion Week. Rumors have been swirling about a relationship since February.

Zach Dionne1230 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Pop Culture

MGK Reveals Drake Was Initially Going to Portray ‘Fake Drake’ in His New Movie, Explains Why It Didn't Happen

Machine Gun Kelly said he was close to getting Drake to portray a “Fake Drake” figure in his new film 'Good Mourning,' which hits theaters on May 20.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1523 days ago
mgk
Music

Stream Machine Gun Kelly's New Pop-Punk Album 'Tickets to My Downfall'

Machine Gun Kelly goes full 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket' for his new album, which is executive produced by drummer Travis Barker of blink-182.

Trace William Cowen2122 days ago

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