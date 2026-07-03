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Tyga and Avril Lavigne Reportedly Break Up After Four Months of Dating (UPDATE)
Tyga and Avril Lavigne have reportedly called it quits, breaking things off a couple of weeks ago simply because of their busy schedules.
Tyga and Avril Lavigne Seen Kissing in Paris Amid Dating Rumors
A series of photos show the rapper and singer/songwriter kissing during Fashion Week. Rumors have been swirling about a relationship since February.
MGK Reveals Drake Was Initially Going to Portray ‘Fake Drake’ in His New Movie, Explains Why It Didn't Happen
Machine Gun Kelly said he was close to getting Drake to portray a “Fake Drake” figure in his new film 'Good Mourning,' which hits theaters on May 20.
Stream Machine Gun Kelly's New Pop-Punk Album 'Tickets to My Downfall'
Machine Gun Kelly goes full 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket' for his new album, which is executive produced by drummer Travis Barker of blink-182.