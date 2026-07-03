Featured
It's crazy to think that it's been 15 years since the world lost Kemistry. You know who Kemistry is, right? If you know who Goldie is, you have Kemistry to thank. He's gone on record as saying that it was Kemistry (alongside her DJ partner, Storm) that were seminal in introducing him not only to the players in the club scene, but the club night Rage, where Fabio and Grooverider were resident DJs spinning the sounds that would later be known as jungle, then drum & bass.khrisd
Without a doubt, Metalheadz' Platinum Breakz series has been one of the most important in the drum & bass scene. These compilations have helped buildkhrisd
When it comes to electronic dance music, UK DJ and producer Goldie wrote the playbook.androids
Don't get DAD wrong: We definitely love and understand the course that Goldie took with the Metalheadz imprint, and figure that each release is holdskhrisd