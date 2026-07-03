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It's crazy to think that it's been 15 years since the world lost Kemistry. You know who Kemistry is, right? If you know who Goldie is, you have Kemistry to thank. He's gone on record as saying that it was Kemistry (alongside her DJ partner, Storm) that were seminal in introducing him not only to the players in the club scene, but the club night Rage, where Fabio and Grooverider were resident DJs spinning the sounds that would later be known as jungle, then drum & bass.
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Premiere: Detboi Teams Up With D&B King Goldie For Debut Metalheadz Drop, "Joyride"

Detboi seems to have really found his stride with dark, snarling drum & bass with a heavy emphasis on atmosphere.

James Keith3697 days ago
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Music

Om Unit ft. Jehst - "The War"

For the longest, one of the only names I had to associate with was Jehst, and while this is the first time I've purposefully listened to a track he wa

khrisd4283 days ago
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Metalheadz to Release Ulterior Motive's Debut Album, "The Fourth Wall," on October 6

Metalheadz has been on a roll since they reset their focus (and their catalog numbers), and dropped in a little over a month is the next chapter in th

khrisd4345 days ago
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Music

Watch This Impressive Mini-Documentary, "20 Years of Metalheadz: The Future"

Truth be told, without Goldie and his Metalheadz imprint, I might not be where I am right now. This is one of the most influential drum & bass labels,

khrisd4412 days ago
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Music

The Invaderz - "The Ascent"

I'll keep it so 100 right now: I've had Platinum Breakz 4 sitting on my hard drive for a minute. And no matter how progressive the project is (and it

khrisd4471 days ago
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Metalheadz Platinum Breakz 4 Residency: Blocks & Escher Mix

Back when we broke the news on the forthcoming Platinum Breakz 4 compilation from Metalheadz, we told you that Metalheadz would be setting up a specia

khrisd4490 days ago
platinum breakz 4 cover
Music

Metalheadz Announces Tracklist and Release Date for "Platinum Breakz 4"

In the drum & bass scene, not too many labels have the history that Goldie's Metalheadz has. So much talent has been featured on that imprint, from gu

khrisd4509 days ago
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Music

Dom & Roland - "Unofficial Jah"

It's very rare that I can say "I told you so," so when I can... I'm jumping on it. Back in March we celebrated the release of the three-disc Alchemist

khrisd4640 days ago
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Music

Jubei ft. J:Kenzo - "Visions"

Earlier this month, Metalheadz dropped word about Jubei's forthcoming album, To Have & Have Not, and now we get to hear the 140BPM workout from Jubei

khrisd4690 days ago
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Music

Jubei Announces "To Have & Have Not" Album on Metalheadz

With Goldie seemingly revitalizing the Metalheadz mystique over the last year with a new batch of truly-awesome releases, it's time for the next phase

khrisd4700 days ago
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Download Ant TC1's Metalheadz History Mix

You guys might know Ant TC1 as the man behind Dispatch Recordings, but he's also been managing Metalheadz. Talk about rising to the top tier of your p

khrisd4723 days ago
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Music

Metalheadz Officially Announces Dom & Roland Single

If you've been paying attention, you would've heard these Dom & Roland bits during the third Metalheadz show on Rinse FM back in June. Seeing that Dom

khrisd4738 days ago
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Listen to Goldie & Jubei on the Third Metalheadz Show on Rinse FM

Two hours of anything Goldie-related is vital. The Alchemist is a legend. And with Jubei on his side, presenting two hours of beautiful drum & bass fr

khrisd4764 days ago
marcus intalex hell 2 pay
Music

Marcus Intalex - "Riots"

What a huge sound! Marcus Intalex is normally known for the more liquid/soulful styles of drum & bass, but this Metalheadz 12" is turning everything on its ear. Last week, we got to hear the b-side of his forthcoming solo single, "Hell To Pay," and now we are digging into the huge a-side, "Riots." Monstrous drums with a sinister low-end, Marcus is telling a story with this one. Great to see that the time spent exploring outside of drum & bass hasn't made him hungrier for the big beats.

khrisd4806 days ago
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Read This Great Oral History of the Metalheadz Night at the Blue Note

During last month's Goldie Week, you might remember talk of the legendary Metalheadz night at London's Blue Note club (mostly in the PRECIOUS METALHEA

khrisd4853 days ago
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Preview Fracture's Limited-Edition Single for Metalheadz

Astrophonica's own Fracture has been a student of the deep jungle era; you can hear it in his tracks. He's been slowly building his catalog over the last decade, and he's finally reached a pinnacle: Metalheadz has signed a limited-edition 12" single from Fracture, to be released on April 8.

khrisd4859 days ago

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