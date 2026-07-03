Me-Too

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Johnny Depp wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, standing against a green blurred background.
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Calls Himself a 'Crash Test Dummy' for #MeToo in Amber Heard Trial Aftermath

Depp says he felt abandoned and betrayed by close friends during the trial against his ex-wife.

Alex Ocho391 days ago
A woman stands against a dark striped wall, wearing an intricate patterned blouse and a shiny metallic skirt
Pop Culture

Molly Ringwald Recalls Facing 'Predators' and Being 'Taken Advantage Of' as a Young Star

The Brat Pack member spoke about her experience as a "shy, introverted" teen actress on 'WTF with Marc Maron.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams781 days ago
Pamela Anderson MeToo Comments
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Says She Regrets Her #MeToo Comments

Pamela Anderson has expressed regret over comments she made about the #MeToo movement in 2017, and noted that her own personal issues got in the way.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1262 days ago
Producer Harvey Weinstein (L) and Writer, Producer, Director Quentin Tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Explains Why He Never Confronted Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Academy Award-winning director said he heard stories about Weinstein's misconduct, but had no idea that the disgraced producer was accused of rape.

Joshua Espinoza1338 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion speaks at the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Opera House
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Open Letter of Support From Leaders Denouncing Violence Against Women

Megan Thee Stallion has received an open letter of support that was signed by leaders like Tarana Burke, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and more.

Joe Price1346 days ago
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Producer Randall Emmett and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attend the House of Hype LIVEstyle Lounge
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Randall Emmett's Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Randall Emmett, an executive producer for 50's hit series 'Power,' was recently accused of offering acting roles in exchange for sexual favors.

Joshua Espinoza1478 days ago
Danny Brown Accuses Die Antwoord's Ninja Of Sexual Assault
Music

Danny Brown Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted by Ninja of Die Antwoord

Brown detailed the alleged incident during an appearance on the '2 Bears, 1 Cave' podcast: "I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. I stand by that."

Joshua Espinoza1480 days ago
Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood Over Alleged “Malicious Falsehood” Of Abuse Claims
Music

Marilyn Manson Files Defamation and Fraud Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood

Manson claims Wood conspired with her on again, off again partner—Illma Gore—to falsely paint him as a sexual predator. He is now seeking damages.

Joshua Espinoza1599 days ago
R&B Kelly Price Speaks on R Kelly and Teen Girls. "I Saw Parents Bringing Girls to Him."
Music

Kelly Price Addresses R. Kelly's Sex Crime Allegations: 'Where There's Smoke There's Fire'

The R&amp;B singer spoke about her former collaborator during a recent sit-down with 'VladTV,' claiming she was never exposed to Kelly's alleged crimes.

Joshua Espinoza1638 days ago
Marilyn Manson attends The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration
Music

Marylin Manson Loses 2022 Grammy Nomination in Best Rap Song Category for Kanye's "Jail"

The Recording Academy has removed Manson from the Best Rap Song category, in which he was previously nominated for his contribution to Kanye's 'Donda.'

Joshua Espinoza1689 days ago
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marilyn-manson-lawsuit-dropped
Music

Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, still has 20 days to refile an amended complaint. Manson, 52, is still facing three other sexual assault lawsuits.

Joshua Espinoza1767 days ago
Louis C.K.
Pop Culture

Louis C.K. Announces First Big Comedy Tour Since Admitting to Sexual Misconduct

The disgraced comedian will kick off the U.S. leg of his tour next week in New York City; he will then take the tour overseas at the end of February 2022.

Joshua Espinoza1809 days ago
Diplo
Music

Diplo Accuser Drops Lawsuit After Claiming He Coerced Her Into Performing Sex Act (UPDATE)

The 42-year-old DJ allegedly filmed the encounter without the victim's consent. His lawyer has dismissed the allegations as "completely outrageous."

Joshua Espinoza1837 days ago
Rashad
Pop Culture

Phylicia Rashad Clarifies Celebratory Bill Cosby Tweet (UPDATE)

The actress faced swift backlash Wednesday after weighing in on Cosby's shocking prison release, writing: "A miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Joshua Espinoza1844 days ago
Valerie Bacot
Life

Woman Who Shot Dead Her Abusive Stepfather-Turned-Husband Won't Serve More Jail Time

Valérie Bacot, who killed her abusive husband back in 2016, walked free after being sentenced to a four-year prison term, with three years suspended.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1849 days ago
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T.I.
Music

T.I. Appears to Take Aim at Sexual Assault Accusers in New Track "What It's Come To"

The track arrives as the LAPD investigate T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, for alleged sexual assault. The couple has continued to deny the allegations.

Joshua Espinoza1885 days ago

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