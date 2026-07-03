Elijah Wood Says 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Was Intentionally Made to Look Like Harvey Weinstein
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Elijah Wood opened up about how one of the orc masks was designed to look like disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.Jose Martinez
Franco is accused of pressuring his acting school students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal into performing sexual acts in front of a camera.Joshua Espinoza
Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.Karen Bliss
"We live in a world where new is better and what becomes old is an increasingly shorter window," she says of her new song "Worth."Brian Capitao