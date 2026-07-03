From the Las Vegas Raiders to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Complex Sports squad picked out five NFL teams that should try and trade for Matt Stafford.Zach Frydenlund
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Caleb Williams is on a roll. The Bills are contenders. Plus, a Texans vs. Steelers prediction.Complex Staff
Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye, and Josh Allen top our ranking of the best starting quarterbacks in the NFL playoffsThomas Golianopoulos
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s Thanksgiving reunion was a reminder of the duo’s dominance.Aaron C. Mansfield