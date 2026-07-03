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Sports
Matt Flynn Can’t Believe How Much Money the Texans Just Agreed to Pay Brock Osweiler
Matt Flynn shouldn’t be allowed to criticize anyone's contract.
Chris Yuscavage3783 days ago