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Latest Stories
Sports
Malachi Flynn Is Making Us Feel Better About the Raptors' Future
Whether the Raptors are looking to win now or in the future, point guard Malachi Flynn has already proven that he can be a vital part of both directions.
Vivek Jacob1920 days ago
Sports
Everything We Know About Raptors Draft Pick Malachi Flynn
"Best PG in the draft!!!!" says Isaiah Thomas.
Vivek Jacob2067 days ago