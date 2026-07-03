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Latest Stories
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Margaret Howell Previews Upcoming Silhouettes and Quintessential Tailoring
Known for an appreciation of well-made, durable fabrics, Spring/Summer 2022 builds on themes of materiality, tailoring, and athletic references.
Sanj Patel1761 days ago
Style
The Coolest British Men's Brands Right Now
The best in menswear is across the pond.
Gregory Babcock4054 days ago
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Margaret Howell Presents its Fall/Winter 2014 Collection With an Abundance of Durable Goods
Margaret Howell Stays True to its Roots in UK-Made Quality Goods With its Fall/Winter 2014 Collection.
Emily Oberg4362 days ago
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