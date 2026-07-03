Margaret-Howell

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Margaret Howell Previews Upcoming Silhouettes and Quintessential Tailoring

Known for an appreciation of well-made, durable fabrics, Spring/Summer 2022 builds on themes of materiality, tailoring, and athletic references.

Sanj Patel1761 days ago
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The Coolest British Men's Brands Right Now

The best in menswear is across the pond.

Gregory Babcock4054 days ago
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Baby Spice

Skylar Bergl4303 days ago
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Low-Key Gawdess

Jon Moy4351 days ago
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Margaret Howell Presents its Fall/Winter 2014 Collection With an Abundance of Durable Goods

Margaret Howell Stays True to its Roots in UK-Made Quality Goods With its Fall/Winter 2014 Collection.

Emily Oberg4362 days ago
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Brooding Extra Hard

Jon Moy5024 days ago

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