Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Hit-Boy on January 30th, we’re ranking the songs that made Mike WiLL Made-It one of the most best producers of the 2010s.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The 26-year-old Brooklyn native was finally released from prison on Tuesday, after serving more than six years on weapons and conspiracy charges.Joshua Espinoza
When we finally caught up with the elusive Chief Keef after his virtual show, he revealed release plans for his collab album with Mike Will Made-It.Ural Garrett