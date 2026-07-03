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disney plus netflix marvel shows
Pop Culture

Disney+ Adds 'Luke Cage,' 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' and More Past Netflix Shows to Its Marvel Collection

Marvel fans can expect a more streamlined on-demand experience soon enough, as a number of former Netflix original series are moving to Disney+.

Trace William Cowen1600 days ago
Mahershala Ali discusses the Blade role in an interview.
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali on ‘Blade’ Co-Sign From Wesley Snipes, Only Accepting ‘Luke Cage’ Role Because Character Would Die

Mahershala Ali visited the 'Breakfast Club' and spoke about playing Blade in the MCU, as well as his existing Marvel work in 'Luke Cage' and—briefly—'Eternals.'

Trace William Cowen1684 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mike Colter Addresses Possibility of Returning as Luke Cage: 'I'm Happy Either Way'

Mike Colter stars in director Deon Taylor's upcoming 'Fatale' alongside Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Geoffrey Owens. Here, he talks 'Luke Cage.'

Trace William Cowen2039 days ago
Quentin Tarantino arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Tarantino Wanted to Do a 'Luke Cage' Movie With Laurence Fishburne ‘Before All This Marvel Sh*t Was Coming Out'

The movie would have been Tarantino's second, following the release of 'Reservoir Dogs' in 1992. 

Xavier Hamilton2294 days ago
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Stars arrive for the Netflix premiere of Marvel's "The Defenders."
Pop Culture

Marvel TV Boss Jeph Loeb on Netflix Cancellations: 'We Were Blindsided'

R.I.P. 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'Luke Cage,' 'Iron Fist,' and 'Punisher.'

Jose Martinez2531 days ago
john cho
Pop Culture

John Cho Will Lead Netflix's Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Remake

John Cho is set to star as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel.

Alex Galbraith2662 days ago
Krysten Ritter in LA
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Marvel's ‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones'

Marvel’s last two Netflix series will be canceled, just a month after the debut of 'The Punisher' Season 2.

tara mahadevan2707 days ago
Jon Bernthal in 'Marvel's The Punisher'
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Showrunner Discusses the Possibility of Season 3

Steve Lightfoot, the showrunner of Netflix's 'The Punisher,' discussed the possibility of a season 3 and his decision to take Frank Castle out of New York City.

Hannah Lifshutz2729 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends 'Punisher' Season 2 premiere screening in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Season 2 Lost Less Viewers Than Marvel's Other Canceled Netflix Shows

Despite viewership decreasing 40% from season one to season two, 'The Punisher' is performing better than other Marvel titles on Netflix.

Hannah Lifshutz2730 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Luke Cage' Series Creator Cheo Hodari Coker to Develop New Projects for Amazon Prime

News of Coker's new deal with Amazon Studios arrives two months after Netflix and Marvel decided to scrap 'Luke Cage.'

Trace William Cowen2767 days ago
Charlie Cox
Pop Culture

'Saddened' Charlie Cox on Whether He'd Play Daredevil Again: 'Oh My God, Yeah'

Turns out 'Daredevil' star Charlie Cox was just as shocked as everyone else by the cancellation of the Netflix series.

Joe Price2780 days ago
This is a picture of Netflix.
Pop Culture

Netflix's Canceled Marvel Shows Probably Won't Be Rebooted on Disney+ Streaming Service

Rolling Stone TV critic Alan Sepinwall speculates whether there is a chance Marvel shows canceled by Netflix could get a second life on Disney+ service.

Jose Martinez2784 days ago
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Charlie Cox visits Build Series to discuss the Netflix series 'Daredevil.'
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Marvel's ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons

The news comes on the heels of 'Luke Cage' being canceled.

Abel Shifferaw2788 days ago
Actor Mike Colter.
Pop Culture

Netflix Has Decided to Cancel 'Luke Cage' After Two Seasons

The show premiered on the streaming service back in 2016.

Abel Shifferaw2828 days ago

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