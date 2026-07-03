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From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.Kevin Wong
When it was announced that Iron Fist would be making an appearance in season 2 of Luke Cage, many fans were skeptical. Now, people are saying the Iron Fist episode was the best one of the season.Katherine Barner
You saw the Bushmaster kick ass in the latest 'Luke Cage' season two trailer; it's now time to understand why he's a VERY serious threat to Harlem's hero.Khal
Here are the best of the Marvel TV and movie villains in the MCU, ranked from wackest to realest. It's an all out battle for supremacy for the top spot, and a few weak links clawing at a spot in the top 15.Frazier Tharpe