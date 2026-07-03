During his recent live shows, UK grime producer Darq E Freaker has been making sure to drop a track he has with Danny Brown entitled "Hand Stand" in hkhrisd
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Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.khrisd
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.khrisd
"Producers we'd love to hear make hip-hop" - what does that mean? It means in addition to covering all things electronic music that we also like to thjakel