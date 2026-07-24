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Pop Culture
Daveigh Chase's Cause of Death Revealed as AIDS and Addiction
New details from the medical examiner, her boyfriend, and family paint a devastating picture of the AIDS diagnosis and addiction that derailed her life.
Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago