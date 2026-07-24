Liliana Amarilla

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FC Kairat Almaty v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
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Paraguay Senator Demands Retraction From Mbappé After France Captain Condemns Her Racist Insults

Celesta Amarilla admitted she "regretted" her racist slurs against Kylian Mbappé, but demanded he apologize or she would take legal action for "gender-based violence."

Joe Price20 days ago

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